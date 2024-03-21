Scripture Central released a new documentary series called “A Marvelous Work” that examines historical, spiritual and literary evidence for the Book of Mormon.

The entity responsible for the documentary, Scripture Central, is a non-profit organization not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization’s vision is to “build enduring faith in Jesus Christ by making the Book of Mormon accessible, comprehensible, and defensible to the entire world.”

The series, hosted by Scott Christopher, takes the viewer across the globe to locations where some researchers believe the Book of Mormon may have taken place. It’s available on the Book of Mormon Central YouTube page free of charge. Two episodes and an extended interview are released thus far.

Christopher begins his journey in Guatemala.

As the series unfolds, Christopher speaks with researchers about a variety of topics from chiasmus (a literary device ancient authors weaved into their writing) to the place called Nahom.

In the Book of Mormon, Nahom is mentioned by Nephi as “the place which was called Nahom,” indicating that the place already had a name. Some scholars, including Terryl Givens, believe that Nahom was located in the Nihm region in modern-day Yemen because of archaeological and linguistic evidence.

Christopher also interview Rabbi Joe Charnes, a Jewish rabbi known for fostering interfaith relationships including with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charnes speaks about the Hebrew elements of the Book of Mormon. This interview is followed by a conversation with BYU professor Donald Parry, who discusses how the Dead Sea Scrolls can shine light on the Book of Mormon’s historicity.

The series takes viewers to an ancient olive tree grove in Spain where Christopher talks with an olive farmer and ruminates on the allegory found in Jacob 5 of the Book of Mormon.

It’s not just limited to discussing historical and literary evidence. While in Spain, Christopher goes to Barcelona, where he served his Latter-day Saint mission, and hears a conversion story involving the Book of Mormon.

The series comes as members of the Church of Jesus Christ are studying the Book of Mormon in Come Follow Me each week.