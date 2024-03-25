The Layton Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Reservations are now available online to tour the Layton Utah Temple during the public open house via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The public open house will run from Friday, April 19, through Saturday, June 1, excluding Sundays. Reservations, which are recommended, are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free tour includes a brief video overview and walking tour through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The walking tour will last approximately one hour.

