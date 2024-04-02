The Angel Moroni statue is lifted into place on the Salt Lake Temple, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY — Dangling securely from a towering crane, the iconic Angel Moroni statue soared through the air Tuesday morning and settled back into its picturesque place atop the historic Salt Lake Temple — 210 feet above Temple Square.

The late-winter morning sun glistened brilliantly on the statue’s new 14-carat gold leaf covering as hundreds of people watched below on Temple Square and many more looked on from the surrounding high-rise buildings.

Part of Salt Lake’s skyline for 128 years, the 12-foot, 5-inch statue was absent the past four years during intensive work on the temple’s foundation during a long, ongoing renovation by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Placing the angel Moroni statue at the top of the east central tower spire of the temple is a significant step in this historic project,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, the church’s presiding bishop.

Now the angel is back in restored, glimmering gold glory, confidently pressing his lips to the trumpet knocked from his right hand by a January 2020 earthquake. Restorationists used his temporary absence to improve the way the horn is attached so that it will not fall again.

The statue is in incredible condition

The quake initially accelerated plans to remove the statue for the renovation, but aftershocks delayed it. Finally, on May 18, 2020, workers removed the statue and the capstone on which it stands.

Moroni was placed in storage and eventually refreshed. He once more will tower above the tens of thousands of people who attend the church’s 194th Annual General Conference, which will be held Saturday and Sunday across the street from the temple at the Conference Center.

Some 40,000 people attended the original installation of the capstone and its attached Angel Moroni on April 6, 1892. Together, they weigh 5,000 pounds. President Wilford Woodruff laid the capstone and angel in place by pressing a button to start an electric motor that moved it into position on the temple’s central spire on the east side. President Woodruff dedicated the temple exactly one year later.

This image provided by Ron Fox shows the Angel Moroni atop the Salt Lake Temple in 1892. | Credit C.R. Savage, courtesy of Ron Fox.

A box inside the capstone contained multiple items, including a photo of the temple; a Bible, a Book of Mormon and other books; and images of Joseph and Hyrum Smith, Brigham Young, John Taylor, Wilford Woodruff, George Q. Cannon and Joseph F. Smith.

More than 128 years later President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, Presidents Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring, watched a conservator carefully remove items from the south compartment of the capstone.

What is the purpose of the Angel Moroni?

The statue of Moroni is a figure of respect rather than worship because of the role that he played in the Restoration. By holding the trumpet to his mouth, Moroni symbolizes the spreading of the gospel (see Matthew 24:31).

Angel Moroni statues on Latter-day Saints temples also act as lightning rods, though that is rare on the Salt Lake Temple because it is not the tallest object in Salt Lake City.

The scriptures state that the Savior will come from the east at the Second Coming (see Matthew 24:27). Whenever possible the angel Moroni figure is placed facing eastward.2

The original Nauvoo Temple was the first temple to have an angel placed on the top. This angel was different from today’s version because it was designed as a weathervane. The angel appeared horizontally with a horn pressed to his lips and a book in his hand.

What does the Angel Moroni statue represent?

Moroni is ancient American prophet who wrote the final book in the Book of Mormon, then sealed up the records and buried them. Joseph Smith reported that Moroni appeared to him several times as an angel to instruct him and eventually to provide the records to him and retrieve them after they were translated.

Latter-day Saints believe John foretold Moroni’s angelic ministry in the Book of Revelations: “And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people.”

Church members believe Moroni’s visitation was vital to the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the establishment of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Moroni and his trumpet symbolize the spread of the gospel.

Scriptures also say Jesus Christ will appear in the east at his Second Coming, and the angel Moroni figure is generally placed facing eastward when possible. The Nauvoo Illinois Temple and its Angel Moroni statue face west looking across the Mississippi River toward the Salt Lake Temple as a symbol of the Latter-day Saint exodus.

Not all Latter-day Saint temples have an Angel Moroni statue.

The Angel Moroni statue is lifted into place on the Salt Lake Temple, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The statues often serve another purpose as lightning rods to prevent damage to temples’ electrical systems. They sometimes need to be replaced due to intense lightning strikes. Other natural disasters, such as earthquakes, have damaged statues that subsequently required reconstruction, including those on the Tokyo Japan, Cebu City Philippines, Santiago Chile and Salt Lake temples.

The Salt Lake Temple was decommissioned in January 2020. Renovation is scheduled to be completed in 2026. A highly anticipated open house could draw 1 million people to walk inside the temple before it is rededicated.