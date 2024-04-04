The First Presidency — from left, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, President Russell M. Nelson, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor — greet the congregation during the Saturday evening session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2023.

President Russell M. Nelson noted Thursday in a social media post that Latter-day Saint leaders are “wearing out their lives in service to our Heavenly Father and his Son Jesus Christ” through advancing age.

The message came two days before some of those leaders will make some concessions to age as they speak to millions around the world at the church’s 194th Annual General Conference.

“As senior leaders in the church, we are called to serve for the remainder of our lives, often long beyond ‘retirement age.’ This means that you may see some of us during general conference speak while sitting down, or pre-record our message to be shared at the appropriate time, or even require a little assistance getting to and from our seats in the conference center,” President Nelson said in a post shared on Instagram, Facebook and X.

President Nelson, whose 100th birthday is in September, said his body reminds him every day that it is nearly a century old and to go easy on it, but added that longevity is “cause for celebration.”

“I thank the Lord every day for the privilege of still being here with you,” he wrote. “I cherish working alongside colleagues who are wearing out their lives in service to our Heavenly Father and his Son, Jesus Christ, despite the aches and creaks that come with advancing age. I don’t have words to express how grateful I am for strong colleagues on whom I can lean in many ways as we strive to serve the Lord.”

President Nelson sat to deliver a prerecorded message to the general conference in October, three weeks after injuring back muscles in a fall. He encouraged listeners to “think celestial” — be spiritually minded — and he announced 20 new temples.

“When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial!” the church president added. “When tested by temptation, think celestial. When life or loved ones let you down, think celestial. When someone dies ‘prematurely,’ think celestial. When someone lingers with a devastating illness, think celestial. When the pressures of life crowd in upon you, think celestial. As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial.”

Church leaders long have said that their longevity in service provides wisdom and expertise.