The final session of the 194th Annual General Conference concluded Sunday with President Russell M. Nelson addressing Latter-day Saints and announcing locations for more temples.
The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave the locations for 15 new temples, bringing the total number of temples he has announced as church president to 168.
Two of those locations — West Jordan and Lehi — are in the state of Utah.
The locations for the new temples are:
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianópolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane Australia South Area
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston Texas South Area
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan, Utah
- Lehi, Utah
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
President Nelson was in attendance after viewing the Sunday morning session from home, but his remarks were prerecorded.
Prior to this conference, President Nelson had announced plans to build 153 temples since becoming church president in 2018.
There are now 350 temples of the church that are either dedicated, scheduled for dedication, under construction or planned. Here’s the breakdown, according to Church News.
- 189 dedicated temples.
- 7 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 45 temples under construction.
- 1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 53 temples with published site locations.
- 55 temples announced but without sites.
Last October, President Nelson announced 20 new temples during his closing remarks for the 193rd Semiannual General Conference in October. They were
- Savai’i, Samoa.
- Kahului, Hawaii.
- Fairbanks, Alaska.
- Vancouver, Washington.
- Colorado Springs, Colorado.
- Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Roanoke, Virginia.
- Cancún, Mexico.
- Piura, Peru.
- Huancayo, Peru.
- Viña del Mar, Chile.
- Goiânia, Brazil.
- João Pessoa, Brazil.
- Cape Coast, Ghana.
- Calabar, Nigeria.
- Luanda, Angola.
- Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Laoag, Philippines.
- Osaka, Japan.
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
President Nelson announced 15 new temples during last year’s April general conference.
For images, history and timelines of the church’s temples, see the Church News Almanac temple section.