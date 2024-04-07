President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holds his hands out and gestures toward the audience as he and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, take their seats prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The final session of the 194th Annual General Conference concluded Sunday with President Russell M. Nelson addressing Latter-day Saints and announcing locations for more temples.

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave the locations for 15 new temples, bringing the total number of temples he has announced as church president to 168.

Two of those locations — West Jordan and Lehi — are in the state of Utah.

The locations for the new temples are:

Uturoa, French Polynesia

Chihuahua, Mexico

Florianópolis, Brazil

Rosario, Argentina

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brisbane Australia South Area

Victoria, British Columbia

Yuma, Arizona

Houston Texas South Area

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio

Honolulu, Hawaii

West Jordan, Utah

Lehi, Utah

Maracaibo, Venezuela

President Nelson was in attendance after viewing the Sunday morning session from home, but his remarks were prerecorded.

Prior to this conference, President Nelson had announced plans to build 153 temples since becoming church president in 2018.

There are now 350 temples of the church that are either dedicated, scheduled for dedication, under construction or planned. Here’s the breakdown, according to Church News.

189 dedicated temples.

7 temples scheduled for dedication.

45 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

53 temples with published site locations.

55 temples announced but without sites.

Last October, President Nelson announced 20 new temples during his closing remarks for the 193rd Semiannual General Conference in October. They were

Savai’i, Samoa.

Kahului, Hawaii.

Fairbanks, Alaska.

Vancouver, Washington.

Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Roanoke, Virginia.

Cancún, Mexico.

Piura, Peru.

Huancayo, Peru.

Viña del Mar, Chile.

Goiânia, Brazil.

João Pessoa, Brazil.

Cape Coast, Ghana.

Calabar, Nigeria.

Luanda, Angola.

Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Laoag, Philippines.

Osaka, Japan.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

President Nelson announced 15 new temples during last year’s April general conference.

For images, history and timelines of the church’s temples, see the Church News Almanac temple section.