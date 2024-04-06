Members sustained a new president of the Quorum of the Twelve, a new apostle and new general authorities as the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began in Salt Lake City.
The conference sustained the calling of President Jeffrey R. Holland as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the first time. President Holland has been acting in the role since November, when President M. Russell Ballard died.
”We note the
passing of our dear friend and associate President M. Russell Ballard. His strong leadership, loving service in the church and deep commitment to the Lord are legendary,” said President Dallin H. Oaks, who conducted the first session as first counselor in the First Presidency.
The conference also sustained Elder
Patrick Kearon, who was ordained as a new member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in December.
Church President
Russell M. Nelson was viewing the session from home, President Oaks said.
President Oaks announced that apostles will conduct three of the five conference sessions. Members of the First Presidency generally conduct conference sessions.
”We are grateful for their assistance,” President Oaks said.
The Deseret News will feature photos from each session and summaries provided by Church News.
