The 12 global participants of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for the April 2024 general conference pose with their home country's flags. The are, from left, Ninni Bautista of Sweden; Heber Ferraz-Leite of Austria; Esther Petion of France; Mitchell Greengrass of England; Anja Rossau of Denmark; Clément Jouault of France; Jieun Kim of South Korea; Elisha Tubo-Oreriba Joseph of Ghana; Olivia Araya of Chile; Carlos Rabanales of Guatemala; Maria Hagman of Sweden; and Joel Villagra of Argentina.

International musicians singing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference is moving from a pilot program to a permanent part of the organization.

“We’ve received approval from the First Presidency for it to be a regular, ongoing part of the choir,” Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said in an interview with the Church News.

Currently there are 48 international singers, including the 10 who participated in each of the April 2023 and October 2023 general conferences. Twelve musicians from 10 countries, including the first ones from Europe, sang with the choir during the April 2024 general conference.

