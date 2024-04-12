Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with graduates during the presentation of diplomas at the 137th Ensign College Commencement Exercises at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

More than 2,000 graduates of Ensign College were awarded roughly 2,500 degrees and certificates — the most in the school’s 137-year history — during the 2024 commencement exercises held the morning of Thursday, April 11.

With tulips, daffodils and other spring flowers beginning to bloom on Temple Square, graduates — along with friends, family, school faculty and administrators — gathered in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the processional and graduation ceremony, which included remarks by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the Church commissioner of education.

While conducting the ceremony, Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch acknowledged the diversity represented among the graduates: 931 hail from the United States, while 1,147 — or 55% of the class of 2024 — are from 92 different countries.

