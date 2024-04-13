Edward Martin and either Alice Clayton or Jane Gray, presumably taken shortly after Martin's handcart company arrived in Salt Lake City, circa 1857. Martin, a noted Salt Lake City photographer, is best known as the captain of the ill-fated Martin handcart company.

Edward Martin is best remembered for serving as the captain of the Martin handcart company, a group of more than 500 pioneers who started their journey late and encountered heavy snow and severe temperatures in Wyoming before reaching Salt Lake City in November 1856.

What many may not know is that several years later Martin became a prominent photographer. He captured images of many early Latter-day Saints, including members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and most of the bishops serving in Salt Lake City wards. He also photographed several buildings in the city, most notably the Salt Lake Temple and Tabernacle.

