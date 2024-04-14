President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

With the 15 new temple locations he identified at the conclusion of the April 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 168 temples in his six years as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That means that of the Church’s 350 houses of the Lord that are dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning, President Nelson has announced 48% of that total.

And to put that 168-temples-in-six-years ratio in perspective, the Durban South Africa Temple — the Church’s 168th operating temple — was dedicated in February 2020, just four years ago and nearly 190 years after the Church’s organization on April 6, 1830, by the Prophet Joseph Smith.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.