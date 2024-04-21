President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

MANTI, Utah — President Russell M. Nelson rededicated the Manti Utah Temple on Sunday, April 21, as “a house of peace, a house of comfort, and a house of personal revelation.”

The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ participation in the rededication of the temple was a surprise to members in Sanpete County.

Originally dedicated 136 years ago in May 1888, the Manti Utah Temple is the Church’s third house of the Lord built in Utah.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.