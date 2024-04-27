President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks walk near the Urdaneta Philippines Temple period to the dedication in Urdaneta, Philippines on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

URDANETA, Philippines — Twenty years after working to “establish the Church” in the Philippines as part of a special two-year assignment in the Southeast Asian nation, President Dallin H. Oaks has returned to dedicate the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday, April 28.

The Church’s third house of the Lord in the Philippines, the Urdaneta temple stands on the Latter-day Saint foundation President Oaks — first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — strengthened while serving as the Church’s Philippines Area President from 2002 to 2004.

With his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, President Oaks received the “unusual commission” from Church President Gordon B. Hinckley to serve in the Philippines as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Jeffrey R. Holland, now acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his late wife, Sister Patricia T. Holland, received a similar commission to live and serve in Chile during the same time period.

