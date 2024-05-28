A selection of Precious Moments figurines sit on a shelf, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. Sam Butcher, the artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children, died early Monday, May 20, 2024, surrounded by family. He was 85.

The sculptor behind the popular Precious Moments figurines died last week at age 85, according to The Associated Press.

Known for his statues of angelic children, Sam Butcher found a unique way to share his Christian faith with the world.

“Although the sorrow is great, it is our prayer that the appreciation and celebration of his legacy be even greater — the legacy of his glory-filled life, the countless blessings he bestowed upon the millions of lives he touched and the incredible fulfillment of his life’s mission: to share God’s gift of love with the world,” the Precious Moments company shared in a Facebook post.

Sam Butcher’s faith

Butcher grew up deeply interested in religion and art, according to the Precious Moments website. He painted scenes from the Bible stories his grandmother shared with him. He committed early on to “only use his talent for the Lord,” the website explains.

After receiving a formal education in art at the College of Arts & Crafts in Berkeley, he began working for the Child Evangelism Fellowship in Michigan. There, he began to study the Bible and to look for ways to share his faith through his art, the Precious Moments website says.

“Sam began drawing the endearing teardrop-eyed children he called ‘Precious Moments’ for family and friends. Then, for several years, Sam was seen on television as the story illustrator for the inspiration children’s program, Tree Top House, drawing his teardrop-eyed images to tell the stories,” it explains.

Butcher began selling Precious Moments cards and posters in 1975. In 1978, he released the first Precious Moments figurines.

“Some of the Christian-themed figurines feature Bible verses or children praying,” per The Associated Press.

Butcher later developed the Precious Moments Inspiration Park and Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri. There, visitors can see his art in a new setting.

“The cornerstone of the pastel-painted, non-denominational oasis is the chapel, which Butcher was inspired to build by a 1983 trip to the Sistine Chapel in Rome. It includes 84 Biblical murals that cover more than 5,000 square feet,” The Associated Press reported.

Joette Blades, who directs the Precious Moments chapel, told The Associated Press that Butcher was humble to the end.

“He was such an extremely talented artist, but he never took the credit for his talent,” she said. “He always said that it was a gift from God, and he gave God all the glory for all the talents that he had.”

Precious Moments sculptures

Precious Moments figurines became incredibly popular over the years, which means they frequently sell for much more than the original asking price.

A “Make A Joyful Noise” figurine has been priced at $649 by its seller; a rare Cinderella figurine was bought for $1,500 in 2019. A “God Loveth A Cheerful Giver” piece signed by Sam Butcher is on sale for $825 on eBay, according to USA Today.

Complete collectible sets with signatures from Butcher and certificates of authenticity have been sold for nearly $15,000, the article said.