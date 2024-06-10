President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak in a multistake leadership conference in Lake Elsinore, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

LAKE ELSINORE, California — The love of God is not out of reach, testified President Jeffrey R. Holland. “God loves you because He cannot do otherwise.” In other words, “He cannot not love you.”

Bearing witness of this divine love, President Holland shared his own love for ward and stake leaders in Lake Elsinore, California. “We love you. We are grateful for you. We pray for you. We are so very dependent on you.”

On Saturday, June 8, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to multiple stakes of Church leaders. He was joined by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Israel Marin, an Area Seventy.

