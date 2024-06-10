A Bible and a book of hymns rest on chairs in West Valley City on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

A faith-themed Father’s Day gift is a meaningful way to honor your dad’s religious interests and role in the family.

Check out these eight ideas that will inspire and uplift.

Father’s Day gifts for religious dads

“Men’s Devotional for Dads: A Year of Prayers, Guidance, and Wisdom”: Dads who like to read are sure to love this daily devotional book. It contains nuggets of inspiration, scripture references and quotes for every day of the year. Get it from Amazon for 30% off right now at $10.49.

Personalized Bible: Get his name engraved on a brand-new, faux leather Bible. This one even comes with large print so he can hopefully skip the reading glasses. This option is a little more pricey at $48, but he will use it for years to come.

Strong Faith Makes Strong Men Tumbler: Help him feel healthy and holy all day long with this 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler. He can carry it around wherever he goes as a reminder to stay hydrated and remember God. It’s on sale right now for $5.99, so order it quick!

Personalized Heart Keepsake Gift: Bring tears to his eyes and a smile to his face with a touching message, written by you, on this glass heart. You can incorporate his favorite quotes or scripture references to touch on his religious beliefs. This gift idea is on sale for $19.99 right now.

Father’s Day activity ideas for religious dads