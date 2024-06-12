A woman and her child visit a child nutrition screening in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, on May 31, 2024. This is some of the service initiated by the Church of Jesus Christ in 2023 to help women and children.
A woman and her child visit a child nutrition screening in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, on May 31, 2024. This is some of the service initiated by the Church of Jesus Christ in 2023 to help women and children. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By Church News

Expanding its global initiative to improve maternal and child health worldwide, the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new combined donation of $55.8 million to help in this work.

Through this funding, the Church will collaborate with eight international nonprofit organizations to strengthen health and nutrition programs in 12 high-need countries.

The organizations are CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Helen Keller IntliDEMap InternationalSave the ChildrenThe Hunger Project and Vitamin Angels.

