During a recent press conference, Joe Mazzulla, head coach of the Boston Celtics, responded to a reporter’s question about race with a statement about his faith.
“For the first time since 1975, this is the NBA finals where you have two Black head coaches,” the reporter said. “Given the plight, sometimes of Black head coaches in the NBA, do you think this is a significant moment?”
“I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches,” Mazzulla replied, per The Christian Post.
Joe Mazzulla’s religion
Mazzulla is a Catholic who has deeply integrated his faith into his coaching philosophy, according to National Catholic Reporter. He has said God is a significant factor in the Celtics’ success this season.
The 2024 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks began on Thursday, June 6.
The Celtics won the first two games. The third game is on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. MDT, according to NBA.com.
Per The Christian Post, when the Celtics earned their spot in the finals, a reporter asked Mazzula: “You’ve said that the NBA is all about timing. Why is this the right time for this group?”
“It’s just where God has us right now,” he responded. “We’re all where we’re supposed to be and right now, everyone’s mindset is on helping each other and winning.”
In various interviews this and previous seasons, Mazzulla has attributed the team’s accomplishments to divine guidance and support, emphasizing that his faith provides him with strength and clarity. He has openly discussed how his relationship with God influences his decisions, leadership style and resilience under pressure.
Faith-related quotes from Joe Mazzulla
- Discussing his success in an interview during the 2024 season: “My wife and I and our family have tried to just … be where God wants (us) to be. Everything that comes your way has the opportunity to help you in some capacity” (per National Catholic Reporter).
- When asked about the British royal family attending a game in November 2023: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family” (per The Washington Times).
- When asked about his thoughts on racial equality in the NBA during a December 2022 interview: “My faith is just as important as my race, if not more important. But I understand that in order to reach different people, you have to be your whole self and you can’t put yourself in a box. And so, I want to be able to reach Black people, Christians, non-Christian. Whoever it is, I want to be able to be an opportunity for that person” (per Andscape).
- When asked about his faith in God in an interview during the 2024 season: “It’s my anchor and it’s been the most important thing and I’ve enjoyed just the challenge of having to stick with that and even when it’s difficult at times” (per TalkBasket.net).
- When asked about grace in an interview in October 2023: “In the competitive environment that we are in, we are always used to earning something. When you apply that competitive nature to your faith, it creates a lot of, for me, anxiety, stress and like and separation from Christ. So when I was able to really go down the road to grace and understanding that I can’t earn it, and I don’t have to be competitive, it’s not a win or loss. It’s an acceptance. That is one of the virtues that we can really show each other in the world today” (per Sports Spectrum).