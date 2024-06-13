Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, ministers to an intergenerational family at their home in the Run Ta Ek community in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on March 30, 2024 as part of her Southeast Asia ministry.

During a nine-day ministry in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met with religious and government leaders, visited with the Church’s humanitarian partners and also ministered to families, Primary children, youth and young single adults.

To the children she met throughout her ministry, Sister Wright shared Church President Russell M. Nelson’s love, trust and need for them and invited them to fully participate and embrace their covenants as the youngest members in the Church, reported the Church’s Singapore Newsroom.

About her time in Southeast Asia in May and June, Sister Wright said: “My greatest hope, especially for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is that vision will be expanded regarding our Heavenly Father’s youngest disciples, His children. … That these little ones, we’ll start to see them through the lens of their capacity to do great things.”

