Elder D. Todd Christofferson is photographed in January 1967, shortly after returning from his mission in north Argentina.

From full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the mid-1960s to a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles today, Elder D. Todd Christofferson had made major contributions in helping build and grow the Church in northern Argentina — particularly in the city and province of Salta.

As a missionary in the Argentina North Mission, he helped figuratively build the Church by teaching and converting, and he helped literally build the Church’s first meetinghouse in Salta as missionaries often assisted in construction projects then with new meetinghouses.

His “building” efforts take on a new, deeper and eternal nature when Elder Christofferson dedicates the new Salta Argentina Temple on Sunday, June 16.

