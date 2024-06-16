Elder Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the crowd after dedicating the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

SALTA, Argentina — On a bright and sunny Sunday, June 16, when Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicated the Salta Argentina Temple as one of two newest temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the only thing warmer on the temple grounds were the feelings of friendship, fellowship, reunions and remembrances.

And all were magnified by the Spirit as Latter-day Saints joyfully and tearfully welcomed a house of the Lord in the northern Argentina city of Salta.

Sunday’s gatherings included not only Latter-day Saints from in and around Salta and the province of the same name but also from surrounding provinces in a temple district that also extends into southern Bolivia. The reunions were among local members and former full-time missionaries who had served in northern Argentina who hadn’t seen each other for decades.

