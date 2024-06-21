President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, center, speaks Friday, June 21, 20024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, began his message to new mission leaders on Friday, June 21, with his testimony.

“You were called of God by revelation to your missionary service. I also believe that your missionaries are called to serve with you,” he declared during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

One hundred forty-eight new mission leader couples from 30 different countries gathered June 20-23 at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, to receive instruction and training prior to beginning their three-year assignments.

