A night at the ballpark took a religious turn for Nashville Sounds fans on Saturday when team member Wes Clarke was baptized on the field after the game.

Clarke was baptized by fellow Nashville Sounds player Brewer Hicklen in a large soaking tub near home base.

For the occasion, both men changed out of their uniforms into shirts that read “Jesus Won,” according to Sports Spectrum.

Clarke shared photos of the experience on Instagram on Sunday.

“Had the privilege of being baptized yesterday on the field by one of my good friends (Brewer Hicklen) after our game. Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment in my life. I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive people. It was such a special night!” he wrote in the caption.

The Sounds won Saturday’s game against the Memphis Redbirds 4-1, and Hicklen hit a home run.

Who is Wes Clarke?

Clarke was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft. Since then, he’s worked his way up through the minor leagues.

Now 24, he earned a spot on the Nashville Sounds, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, earlier this season, Sports Spectrum reported.

Clarke has a 0.230 batting average and 0.323 on-base percentage so far this season. He’s had a total of 47 hits, including nine home runs, according to the website for Minor League Baseball.

Clarke played college baseball for South Carolina. He attended high school at Liberty Christian Academy in Virginia.

Wes Clarke’s religion

Even before his on-field baptism, Clarke posted about faith regularly on Instagram.

He often thanks Jesus for the opportunity to play baseball, including during the offseason.

“‘Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.’ ‭‭1 Thessalonians‬ ‭5‬:‭16‬-‭18,” he wrote in December under a photo of him at bat.

Clarke and his wife, Mariah, are currently expecting their first child. In the post announcing the pregnancy, they thanked Jesus for “this perfect gift.”