The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash partnered with nonprofits, including many religious groups, for Project DASH, which supplied meals to people in need in cities around the country.

DoorDash recently partnered with nonprofits, including many religious groups, to supply meals to people in need in cities around the country, per Religion News Service.

In June, the initiative reached 100 million meals delivered to hungry families, seniors, college students and more groups, the article said.

What is Project DASH?

Project DASH, which stands for DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger, per the San Diego Union-Tribune, is DoorDash’s big charity initiative. It began in 2018.

It involves DoorDash drivers dropping off free food to needy individuals in cities including New York, Boston, Chicago and San Diego, according to Religion News Service.

A 2023 report from the Urban Institute explains that DoorDash makes no profits from its charitable deliveries. Neither do the organizations that partner with the company, including Jewish soup kitchens, Christian churches and large, faith-based nonprofits

“If it wasn’t for DoorDash really partnering with us, a lot of things that we desire to do for the community probably wouldn’t come to pass because we’re limited on resources,” said the Rev. Cornelius Parks, pastor of Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church, to Religion News Service.

DoorDash has not limited drivers to delivering food. Gift cards and grants are included in the gifts.

The Rev. David Wright, who coordinates his Boston ministry with DoorDash, said that hundreds of families have benefitted from the tens of thousands of dollars DoorDash has gifted the community.

“A lot of our churches are aging,” said the Rev. Wright to Religion News Service. “We have older people on fixed incomes, and across the board — I can’t say, especially in Black churches, but across the board — churches haven’t been good at attracting and retaining young people, and so the tithes and offerings just aren’t allowing churches to be as generous with the community as they have been in the past.”

