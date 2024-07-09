DoorDash recently partnered with nonprofits, including many religious groups, to supply meals to people in need in cities around the country, per Religion News Service.
In June, the initiative reached 100 million meals delivered to hungry families, seniors, college students and more groups, the article said.
What is Project DASH?
Project DASH, which stands for DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger, per the San Diego Union-Tribune, is DoorDash’s big charity initiative. It began in 2018.
It involves DoorDash drivers dropping off free food to needy individuals in cities including New York, Boston, Chicago and San Diego, according to Religion News Service.
A 2023 report from the Urban Institute explains that DoorDash makes no profits from its charitable deliveries. Neither do the organizations that partner with the company, including Jewish soup kitchens, Christian churches and large, faith-based nonprofits
“If it wasn’t for DoorDash really partnering with us, a lot of things that we desire to do for the community probably wouldn’t come to pass because we’re limited on resources,” said the Rev. Cornelius Parks, pastor of Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church, to Religion News Service.
DoorDash has not limited drivers to delivering food. Gift cards and grants are included in the gifts.
The Rev. David Wright, who coordinates his Boston ministry with DoorDash, said that hundreds of families have benefitted from the tens of thousands of dollars DoorDash has gifted the community.
“A lot of our churches are aging,” said the Rev. Wright to Religion News Service. “We have older people on fixed incomes, and across the board — I can’t say, especially in Black churches, but across the board — churches haven’t been good at attracting and retaining young people, and so the tithes and offerings just aren’t allowing churches to be as generous with the community as they have been in the past.”
How can you get involved with helping the hungry in your city?
- Donate to charity: Financial contributions can significantly support organizations that provide meals to people in need. Consider local organizations like your neighborhood soup kitchen or city food bank, where you may know and trust the people involved in the organization.
- Drop off food for neighbors: Directly help by sharing surplus food with neighbors in need. You can do so anonymously, with a sweet note reminding them that their community is here for them.
- Volunteer at a local food bank or soup kitchen: Your time and effort can help these organizations serve more people.
- Hold a virtual food drive: Traditionally, food drives collect food donations in person. But today, many organizations prefer monetary donations, according to Self.com. Raise money online through friends, family and your community and donate it to a local food charity.
- Volunteer with Meals on Wheels: Meals on Wheels is always seeking volunteers, according to Self.com. By getting involved, you can help deliver meals to homebound individuals.