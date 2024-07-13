California Rep. Michelle Steel talks with Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy as members of U.S. Congress’ Committee on Ways and Means are given a tour of Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Canned vegetables, donated books and chocolate milk had one thing in common: They were products gathered through self-reliance efforts to bless brothers and sisters in a worldwide family.

On Friday, July 12, eight members of the United States House of Representatives serving in the Committee on Ways and Means got a behind-the-scenes look at these self-reliance efforts as they toured Welfare Square in Salt Lake City.

The tour taught beyond what members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe, focusing instead on what motivates their service — a fond endeavor to serve the Savior.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.