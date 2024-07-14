Milestone moments for the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from initial announcements to the open houses and dedications, and the site locations, exterior renderings and groundbreakings in between — receive plenty of timely attention in media coverage and member anticipation when they happen.

But there are those several years — between the groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of upcoming open house and dedication — when under-construction houses of the Lord get little mention other than local Latter-day Saints monitoring progress and anticipating completion.

And so, in a July with no groundbreakings or dedications and few other milestone-related announcement, here is a quick glance at the seven houses of the Lord that are coming out of construction and will be dedicated over the next five months, the 43 additional temples under construction, and the four temples that will have their groundbreaking services held next month.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.