Comedian Russell Brand speaks in Parliament Square during a protest against the Conservative Government and its austerity policies in London, Saturday, June 20, 2015.

English comedian Russell Brand is stepping up his engagement with American politics by spending the week at the Republican National Convention.

Brand posted an Instagram story on Monday about arriving at the event and then filmed his Rumble show at the convention center Tuesday with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“This week, I’m doing my Rumble show from the RNC. It’s extraordinary,” Brand said in his Instagram story.

Russell Brand on Rumble

Brand spoke with Ramaswamy about Trump picking Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate and this weekend’s shooting at a Trump rally.

They reflected on how to unify Americans and the rise of conspiracy theories.

“There now appear to be several simultaneous Americas being run in silos,” Brand said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Eric Trump also appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Brand’s show.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, appear during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. | Charles Rex Arbogast

Russell Brand’s baptism

Brand regularly uses his Rumble platform to weigh in on political debates, but politics is not the only topic he covers.

In recent weeks, he’s talked quite a bit about his faith, including during an interview with Bishop Robert Barron, who leads the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and has more than 250,000 followers on X.

Brand shared more about his religion in late April, around the time when he was baptized in the River Thames, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He has said that he wants to use his power as a celebrity to promote religion.

“Talking about this stuff in the show is part of my mission, it’s part of my ministry, and it’s part of my service. This is new to me and it’s a joy to me,” he said.

Brand’s recent forays into political commentary and theological debate come as he fights accusations of sexual abuse, as the Deseret News previously reported. He has denied the accusations.

Russell Brand shows in Milwaukee

While in Milwaukee for the GOP convention, Brand is performing two comedy sets.

On Monday, he was at the Peck School of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

And on Wednesday, he’ll perform at the Harris Theatre, according to his X account.