A photo of Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as a young missionary in Argentina.
In the Church News video titled "Renewed Aquaintances," Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served in Argentina as a young missionary, recalls the miracles he's seen after returning. | Screenshot, YouTube

By Church News

In the mid-1960s, Elder D. Todd Christofferson — now of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — served a young, full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in northern Argentina. He concluded his mission, never expecting to return.

But return he has — multiple times — in various assignments as a Church leader. Most recently, Elder Christofferson revisited his mission area to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple on June 16.

His returns to Argentina over the years have allowed him to renew acquaintances and witness the growth of the Latter-day Saints and the Church in the land he first loved served six decades ago.

