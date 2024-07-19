Fresh off his flight home from his mission, Elder Micah James Hyde ran into Post Malone at the St. George Regional Airport last week — and gave him a Book of Mormon.

A video of the exchange was shared by Hyde and his mother, Melissa McRae Hyde, on Instagram. The Hyde family was at the airport waiting to pick up the young elder, who was coming home from serving a two-year mission in Seattle, Washington, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While waiting for Elder Hyde, the family met Malone. The music superstar took photos with the family while they waited. A voice off camera told Malone he should move to St. George, to which he replied, “once it gets cooler, maybe.”

“Tell Micah congratulations,” Malone said as he waved goodbye to the family.

But that farewell wouldn’t be Post Malone’s final interaction with the Hyde family.

When Elder Hyde got off the plane and heard about his family’s interactions with Malone, he walked over to the security screening area to find Malone.

The two men shook hands and had a brief conversation before taking a photo together.

After the meeting, someone suggested that Elder Hyde should have given Malone a Book of Mormon, according to the family’s video footage. He realized he had one that he was supposed to hand out and ran off camera to try to find it in his things.

With a Book of Mormon in hand, Elder Hyde called Malone over from security again and asked if he could give him the book.

“Best book in the world. It will change your life,” Elder Hyde said as he handed him a copy of the book.

Malone said he didn’t have a Book of Mormon yet and thanked him for it.

“Thank you very much, brother. Hey, you’re good at it. You must have crushed it in Seattle,” Malone said.

Malone also met another missionary that day. The X account Acts of the Apostles shared the story from the mother of the missionary.

After interacting with that missionary’s family, Malone left a message for the soon-to-be home elder.

“Be sure and tell Gavin good work from me,” Malone said, per the post.

Reunited with their missionary, the family was leaving the airport when Malone approached the young elder and took a photo with him.

“That’s how we ended up with a photo of Post Malone with a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that’s how we experienced some genuine kindness from the man with a diamond-studded smile,” the post said.

It’s not too surprising to run into Malone in Utah. The rapper has called the state home for years after giving up living in Hollywood and has praised the state repeatedly since his move.

“I love living here in Cottonwood Heights,” Malone said in a 2023 video for the city of Cottonwood Heights, the Deseret News previously reported. “It’s the most amazing place ever, and I have had such a great time over these years, and I love you guys, too.”