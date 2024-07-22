The First Baptist Dallas church's steeple stands as firefighters battle a fire at the church, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. The Texas megachurch, pastored by evangelical Christian and Trump supporter Rev. Robert Jeffress, was decimated by the fire.

A historic church building in Dallas belonging to a prominent megachurch was decimated by a fire on Friday, per The Dallas Morning News.

Though the congregation of around 16,000 people now does most of its work and worship in a newer building nearby, the community was still devastated by the loss.

Aftermath of the fire

The Victorian-style, 134-year-old building was a Texas Historic Landmark, per Religion News Service.

It was visited by at least three U.S. presidents over the years, including Woodrow Wilson and George H.W. Bush, according to CBS News.

Though the congregation had started using a new building in 2013, the historic structure continued to serve the community. Earlier in the day on Friday, before the fire, around 2,000 children and volunteers attended Bible school in the building, Religion News Service reported.

No one was harmed in the fire. The congregation met on Sunday at a nearby facility and livestreamed its services, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“As tragic as the loss of this old sanctuary is, we are grateful that the church is not bricks and wood but composed of over 16,000 people who are determined more than ever before to reach the world for the gospel of Christ,” said the Rev. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor at the church, per CBS News.

As of Sunday, the cause of the fire had not yet been determined and remained under investigation, according to ABC 7. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are both on the case, per The Christian Post.

Firefighters battle a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. The Texas megachurch, pastored by evangelical Christian and Trump supporter Rev. Robert Jeffress, was decimated by the fire. | Chitose Suzuki

The Rev. Robert Jeffress and Donald Trump

In the wake of the fire, former President Donald Trump reached out with condolences to the Rev. Jeffress, according to The Christian Post.

“(He) offered his help to do anything he could,” the pastor said.

The Rev. Jeffress is a longtime Trump supporter. In 2021, he invited the former president, then fresh off a loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, to deliver remarks at First Baptist Church’s new facility, according to WFAA.

In 2023, the Rev. Jeffress publicly involved himself with Trump’s current presidential campaign by traveling to a rally in Waco, Texas, and offering the invocation.

“Father, right now I want to thank you for my friend, President Trump. ... Father, I pray that you would continue to bless him greatly. Bless his family. Give them success in everything they do according to your will,” he prayed at the event.

Related Political and religious leaders call for prayers for Trump and the country after apparent shooting

Following the shooting at a Trump rally on July 13, the Rev. Jeffress credited God with saving the former president’s life during an appearance on Fox News.

“From the miracle we saw Saturday, I think it’s clear that God is not through with President Trump,” he said.

When First Baptist’s sanctuary burned down, reporters asked the Rev. Jeffress if he believed anti-Trump anger had driven someone to start the fire, per The Christian Post. He responded he didn’t.

“I don’t believe my support for President Trump has anything to do with this fire,” he said, per The Christian Post.