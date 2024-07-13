Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when it sounded like shots were fired, according to video of the event.

Trump was rushed off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents and his ear appeared to be bleeding. The agents were heard to yell “shooter’s down,” as Trump said he wanted to get his shoes as they were taking him off the stage.

Trump held up a fist, and the audience started chanting “U.S.A.,” before the agents hurried him away.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said Trump is “fine” and had been checked into a “local medical facility, and that the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” according to CNN.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said on X, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Both Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and President Joe Biden were reportedly briefed about the incident, according to The New York Times.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. | Evan Vucci

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. | Evan Vucci