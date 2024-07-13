Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Utah leaders responded swiftly with reactions to the shooting at former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

A rally attendee was reportedly killed, and the shooter was pronounced dead, the Deseret News reports. Trump was rushed to the hospital with an ear wound that appeared to be bleeding. Trump is “fine,” according to a Trump campaign spokesperson after being checked into a local medical facility.

Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor during Trump’s administration, released a statement along with Sen. Mike Lee:

“We’ve got to take the political temperature down, as evidenced by what happened in PA today. We call on President Biden to immediately order that all federal criminal charges against President Trump be dropped, and to ask the governors of New York and Georgia to do the same.

“Such a gesture would help heal wounds and allow all Americans to take a deep breath and reflect on how we got here. Our prayers are with the victims of the shooting, President Trump and our country.”

Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X:

“Someone just tried to kill President Trump. Pray for him. And for swift justice.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox reacted with a post on X:

“The attack on President Trump is sickening and horrifying. Abby and I join all Americans in praying for him and hope justice is swift for anyone involved.”

Rep. John Curtis wrote:

“Anxiously awaiting details about what happened today concerning President Trump. I’m grateful the former president is safe and hope no one in the crowd was injured. Thank you, Secret Service and all law-enforcement for all you do to keep us safe.”

Sen. Mitt Romney reacted with a post on X:

“Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America.”

The Utah GOP wrote on X:

“The Utah Republican Party invites Utahns everywhere to pray for the health, safety, and well being of Donald Trump. We condemn the evil displayed today.”

Rep. Burgess Owens wrote on X:

“‘They’re not after me, they’re after you, and I just happen to be in the way.’ — DJT.”

Rep. Blake Moore reacted with a post on X:

“This attack and likely assassination attempt against President Trump, and the political violence toward his supporters, is sickening. My prayers are with President Trump, his team, and Pennsylvanians this evening.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wrote on X:

“Political violence cannot be tolerated. Full stop. What happened today at the Trump rally is abhorrent and I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted on X:

“This is terrible. I hope President Trump is okay and the shooter is brought to justice. It’s a sad day in America.”