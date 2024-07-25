Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

On the 177th anniversary of the arrival of pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led a different kind of group through Salt Lake City.

As the grand marshal of the Days of ‘47 Parade, Elder Bednar was joined by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, at the front of a long line of commemorative floats and other entries that made their way through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning, July 24.

“Participating in the parade is an occasion to remember, to celebrate and to look forward with great optimism,” Elder Bednar said as he reached the end of the parade route.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.