The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated an X-ray system and a digital mammography machine to two hospitals in Honduras.

The X-ray system was given to the Tela Hospital and the digital mammography machine was given to Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital, according to a press release from the Church of Jesus Christ. Both of these hospitals are in San Pedro Sula.

The Church of Jesus Christ documented the donation Monday.

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra Vargas of the Central America Area presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ said about the donation, “To us, the life of a human being is important, and as Christ said, ‘Whatever we do to one of the least of these, thy brethern, we did it unto Him.’”

The X-ray system will serve at least 12,000 people and help patients with broken bones, head injuries and other ailments get help. “Post-operative evaluations and treatment for trauma of any kind — including diabetic foot issues, osteomyelitis injuries and gangrene — will also be provided,” said the release.

“This mammogram (machine) will allow (us), at least, to study all women with some risk factor, which is more preventative, and prevention allows us to address it in time and save lives,” said Gabriel Paredes, a doctor at the Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital.

According to statistics provided by the Church of Jesus Christ, there are 187,341 church members living in Honduras. The Church of Jesus Christ has grown substantially since 1980 when there were 6,300 members.

Honduras is home to 31 stakes compromised of 178 wards and 61 branches. The country also has a temple, the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple, and four missions. Members in the area are preparing for the opening of the second temple: the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple scheduled to be dedicated on Oct. 13 of this year.