After being name editor of the Deseret News, Church News podcast host Sarah Jane Weaver shares her learnings from her work with Church News and passes the baton to new podcast host Ryan Jensen in the 200th episode of the Church News podcast.

In October 2020, the Church News launched the Church News podcast. For the next 199 weeks, the podcast featured leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talking about their experiences and sharing their testimonies of the restored gospel. In May 2024, podcast host Sarah Jane Weaver was named editor of the Deseret News. This appointment comes after nearly 30 years as a reporter then editor working to create “a living record of the Restoration” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Church News.

In her tenure at the Church News, Weaver has witnessed dozens of temple dedications, interviewed countless members around the world and written about living prophets and apostles. She now hands this podcast to Church News editor Ryan Jensen, who takes the reigns to interview her on her years of service and her insight into the inspired organization of Christ’s restored Church.

