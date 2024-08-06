Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, of Pétion-Ville, Haiti, and serving in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

A sister missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Haiti died on Friday.

Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, unexpectedly passed away “from what is believed to be sudden complications related to a preexisting medical condition,” according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sister Lucas and the missionaries she was serving alongside,” said Penrod. “We pray they will each be comforted with the love and peace of the Savior during this time of mourning.”

Sister Lucas, from Pétion-Ville, Haiti, served in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission, Penrod said. She started her mission in January 2024.