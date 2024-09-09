President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his family prior to a photo during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast a live celebration in honor of President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday.

The broadcast starts at 4 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time and will be available to watch live on the Church of Jesus Christ’s YouTube channel, the Gospel Stream app and Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Nelson invited people across the world to reach out to “the one” in need, referencing how the Savior Jesus Christ taught the parable of the lost sheep. When one sheep went away from the other 99, Jesus sought after the one.

“One spiritual offering that would brighten my life is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone,” said President Nelson in a social media post. “Over the coming months I invite you to consider prayerfully: who do you know who may be discouraged? Who might you need to reconcile with or ask for forgiveness? Has one name been on your mind lately, though you haven’t quite known why? As you bring these questions to the Lord, He will inspire you to know how you can reach out and lift one who needs help.”

