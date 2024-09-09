President Russell M. Nelson will turn 100 years old on Monday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will honor his birthday with a 75-minute celebratory broadcast.

No other president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has lived as long as President Nelson. What about prophets and apostles in the Bible?

The Gospel of Luke says Jesus was around 30 years old when he started his ministry, which lasted for about three years. After Jesus’ death, the disciples died in the next preceding decades. The ancient Christian authors Irenaeus and Eusebius said John lived until around the time of Trajan, which could put John in the ballpark of 100 years old, give or take a decade.

It is in the Old Testament where prophets are said to have lived 100 years or more. Here is a closer look, but not comprehensive look, at some of those verses.

Adam: “And all the days that Adam lived were nine hundred and thirty years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:5).

Seth: “And all the days of Seth were nine hundred and twelve years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:8).

Enos: “And all the days of Enos were nine hundred and five years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:11).

Cainan: “And all the days of Cainan were nine hundred and ten years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:14).

Mahalaleel: “And all the days of Mahalaleel were eight hundred ninety and five years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:17).

Jared: “And all the days of Jared were nine hundred sixty and two years: and he died.” (Genesis 5:20).

Enoch: “And all the days of Enoch were three hundred sixty and five years.” (Genesis 5:23).

Abraham: “And these are the days of the years of Abraham’s life which he lived, an hundred threescore and fifteen (175) years.” (Genesis 25:7).

Isaac: “And the days of Isaac were an hundred and fourscore (180) years.” (Genesis 35:28).

Jacob: “And Jacob lived in the land of Egypt seventeen years: so the whole age of Jacob was an hundred forty and seven years.” (Genesis 47:28).

Joseph: “So Joseph died, being an hundred and ten years old: and they embalmed him, and he was put in a coffin in Egypt.” (Genesis 50:26).

Moses: “And Moses was an hundred and twenty years old when he died: his eye was not dim, nor his natural force abated.” (Deuteronomy 34:7).

How to watch President Nelson’s birthday celebration broadcast

President Nelson’s birthday broadcast will be livestreamed on Sept. 9 on the YouTube channel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.