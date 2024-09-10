The audience claps after the last song performed by the combined ensemble of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square along with the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

ATLANTA, Georgia — More than 520 musicians joined together from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Morehouse Glee Club and the Spelman Glee Club and sang about peace, unity and testimonies of Jesus Christ in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on Monday, Sept. 9.

It’s the same Atlanta, Georgia, chapel where the portrait of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hangs. He was honored in April 2023 with as the inaugural laureate of the historically Black men’s liberal arts college’s Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize. At that time, the choir recorded to be sung at the ceremony and leaders from both organizations talked about a possible collaboration.

In October 2023, 30 members of each glee club came to Salt Lake City to sing with the choir and orchestra during “Music & the Spoken Word” weekly broadcast in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

