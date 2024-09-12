A choir sings at the Masina Stake conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on February 11, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ released nine more songs for its new hymnbook on Sept. 12, 2024.

“Amazing Grace” is now part of the hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Christian classic composed by 18th-century English cleric and abolitionist John Newton has long been beloved by Latter-day Saints, but the church did not have the rights to it. Now it has been included in the second batch of songs released for the church’s new hymnal, “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

“As more releases become available, we will see that we are sharing hymns with other Christian faiths,” Elder Matthew L. Carpenter of the Seventy, a hymnbook advisor, said in a news release. “It’s a joy because we are all Christians worshiping Jesus Christ.”

The church is encouraging local Latter-day Saint leaders to begin incorporating these hymns into their worship services. The songs will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French on the online Music Library, Gospel Library and Sacred Music app within the next 24 hours.

Former First Presidency member James E. Faust, who died in 2007, wrote the words for “This Is the Christ” in 1995 with Jan Pinborough. It is featured in the church film “The Testaments: Of One Fold and One Shepherd.”

“Come, Lord Jesus” is from the musical drama production “Savior of the World,” first performed in November 2000 at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City.

“Behold the Wounds in Jesus’ Hands” was performed by a combined choir from Brigham Young University in the October 2021 general conference.

Elder Carpenter said the church hopes to share these Latter-day Saint hymns with Christians worldwide.

The church will release more hymns every few months until the full hymnbook is complete in 2026. Learn more at HymnbookNews.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.