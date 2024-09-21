President Russell M. Nelson speaks in a video shared to social media on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The video features selections from his April 2023 general conference talk “Peacemakers Needed.”

During his surgical internship, President Russell M. Nelson once assisted with an operation to amputate a leg filled with highly infectious gangrene.

During the difficult procedure, the surgeon became angry with a team member who performed a task poorly — and threw the germ-loaded scalpel into President Nelson’s arm.

Thankfully, President Nelson didn’t become infected; but the experience left a lasting impression on him, and decades later, “I find myself wondering if the contaminated scalpel that landed in my arm was any more toxic than the venomous contention that infects our civic dialogue and too many personal relationships today.”

