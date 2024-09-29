For the first time since 2019, there are no seating restrictions for general conference sessions in the Conference Center. The 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, general conferences beginning in April 2020 had limitations on seating. As pandemic restrictions waned, seating in the Conference Center auditorium continued to be capped at less than capacity because of construction on and around Temple Square.

While several areas of Temple Square continue to be closed during renovation and reconstruction, the renovated Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza reopened earlier this year.

“It’s an oasis from the storms of the noise and chaos ... to feel the presence of the Savior,” Jay Warnick, ground services manager for Church Headquarters Facilities, said on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

