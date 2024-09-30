Brandon Florida Stake volunteers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begin Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Florida. Hurricane Helene struck the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is organizing disaster relief command centers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Trucks of water, food, hygiene kits and other essential supplies are being sent as quickly as possible to the locations of greatest need.

Hurricane Helene made landfall late evening on Thursday, Sep. 26, in the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle. As a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 miles per hour, up to 30 inches of rain and a record storm surge from waters piling up along Florida’s west coast, it was the strongest hurricane to ever hit the area and the deadliest to strike the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005. Over 100 people have died, with most fatalities due to drowning, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.