Derrick Porter, executive producer, principal writer and presenter of "Music & the Spoken Word," joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

Derrick Porter, the new voice of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, started his role as executive producer, principal writer and presenter of the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast in June 2024.

Porter, a 42-year-old bishop in Bountiful, Utah, took on this highly visible role from 34-year veteran Lloyd Newell, with the support of his wife, Rebecca, and their six children.

Now, he joins the Church News podcast to talk about where he has come from and where he sees Music & the Spoken Word going as it nears its 100th season with the goal of delivering peace, hope and joy through Jesus Christ to audiences worldwide.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.