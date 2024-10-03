Conferencegoers gather outside after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 7, 2024.

Six new Area Seventies from five countries were sustained Thursday during the general conference leadership session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church will hold the public sessions of its 194th Semiannual General Conference this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6.

The First Presidency calls Area Seventies to assist the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in administering the church around the world and to serve as witnesses of the name of Jesus Christ.

The new leaders are:

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

, ; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as ward temple and family history leader of the Kimbwala 2nd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Jolie; 10 children. George Katembo Njogu Munene, 47, Nairobi, Kenya; managing director, Simplify IT, Ltd.; currently serving as a counselor in the Kenya Nairobi West Mission presidency; former stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Sarah; three children.

In the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas)

, ; manufacturing engineer; currently serving as president of the Guaymas México Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Itzel Janely; four children. Francisco Villanueva Rojas, 44, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, Mexico; federal court judicial actuary, Mexico government; currently serving as self-reliance group facilitator of the Independencia Ward; former bishop and stake president; wife: Ester; two children.

In the Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South Areas)

; CEO, MTJ General Service SAC; recently released as president of the Trujillo Perú Jerusalén Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Flor; three children. A. Enrique Texeira, 42, Lambaré, Paraguay; O&M regional manager, Meetinghouse Facilities; currently serving as assistant area auditor of the Paraguay Asunción North Assistant Area Audit Office; former bishop and bishopric counselor; wife: Zanir Elena; two children.

Area Seventies typically serve in a part-time capacity for five years.

