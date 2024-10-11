Patrick Fishburn watches his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the Procore Championship golf tournament at the Silverado Resort North Course, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Napa, Calif.

Patrick Fishburn entered this weekend’s Black Desert Championship ready to build on the successes — and further bury the bad moments — of his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

After starting the year feeling like he’d forgotten how to play golf, Fishburn, 32, regained his form in late spring, securing a fourth-place finish at a tournament in April and a third-place finish in July.

Now, the former BYU golfer is back home in Utah for Black Desert and giving the PGA Tour a glimpse into his upbringing and Latter-day Saint faith.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour Wednesday, Fishburn describes growing up on a horse farm in Farr West and serving a two-year, voluntary mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Golfers, I feel like we’re naturally probably selfish, and so two years of thinking about other people and trying to help other people was really good for me,” he said.

Fishburn acknowledged that it took him about 18 months to feel comfortable in golf tournaments again after his mission, but he’s still grateful he served.

The mission helped him put his personal challenges in perspective, and that mindset serves him on the PGA Tour today.

“During those two years, you see a lot of tough situations, so it kind of puts things in perspective,” he said in the PGA Tour video.

At the end of the video, Fishburn’s dad, Steve, fought back tears and he expressed how proud he is that Fishburn is not just a good golfer, but also a good person.

“People ... compliment me on how good of an individual he is,” Steve Fishburn said.

Patrick Fishburn is one of several players with ties to Utah competing in this weekend’s tournament, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The list includes Mike Weir, a former Masters winner, and Zac Blair, another former BYU golfer who is close with Fishburn.