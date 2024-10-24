Various religious leaders at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The event of religious leaders from various faiths focused on discussions around peace, mutual respect and the role of religion.
Various religious leaders at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The event of religious leaders from various faiths focused on discussions around peace, mutual respect and the role of religion. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By Church News

First three paragraphsA gathering of religious leaders from various religions and faith backgrounds joined together in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The group was part of the Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue, which celebrated the International Day of Peace and discussed the role of religion.

Religious leaders — including Latter-day Saints, Sikhs, Zen Buddhists, Catholics and Muslims — shared brief speeches promoting peace, mutual respect and ongoing dialogue.

