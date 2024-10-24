First three paragraphsA gathering of religious leaders from various religions and faith backgrounds joined together in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The group was part of the Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue, which celebrated the International Day of Peace and discussed the role of religion.
Religious leaders — including Latter-day Saints, Sikhs, Zen Buddhists, Catholics and Muslims — shared brief speeches promoting peace, mutual respect and ongoing dialogue.
