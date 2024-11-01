Single men 40 and older may now be called to serve full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And opportunities for single women 40 and older have been expanded.

The Church of Jesus Christ announced the news in a press release on Friday. It means single men 40 and up — who do not have dependent children at home — can serve full-time missions in area and mission offices, as well as in other areas like family history or medical missions, depending on their unique life experience. The changes are effective immediately.

Full-time senior missionaries usually serve at least 40 hours a week and live away from home.

Unlike younger missions in the church, single men and single women serving senior missions won’t serve in a companionship.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expanded missionary opportunities “to fully embrace the gifts, talents and experiences of more Church members around the world.”

The opportunities for single women 40 or older have also been expanded.

Single sisters currently serve in local church units, in mission offices, working in family history and assisting in medical matters. According to the Church of Jesus Christ release, single women will now be able to potentially serve in visitors’ centers, historic sites, and employment centers, as well as in additional opportunities in area and mission offices.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ who want to serve full-time missions need to meet the requirements for health and financial support.

“These new opportunities for our single senior members of the church will be a blessing to them and to those they serve as they strive to follow the example of the Savior to care for their fellow man,” Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, told The Church News. He added that the unique contributions of senior missionaries are felt around the world.

The need for senior missionaries

The Church of Jesus Christ has a portal where prospective senior missionaries, both single and couples, can see areas where the church needs senior missionaries to serve.

In the portal, potential missionaries answer questions about length of service, financial means, language ability and interests.

Examples of high need or critical need senior missionary service opportunities include a single sister to serve as a Polynesian Cultural Center specialist in the Hawaii Laie Mission. There’s also a high need for a single elder who preferably speaks Portuguese to serve as an office specialist in the Brazil Fortaleza Mission.

To learn more about the opportunities for senior missionaries, visit the Church of Jesus Christ’s website.

During general conference last year, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called for more senior missionaries.

“I pray that the next time I sit down to assign senior couples there will be hundreds of you waiting anxiously for your call,” said Elder Rasband.