The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Wednesday night about the U.S. presidential election after Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the race to President Donald Trump.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th president of the United States of America,” the senior church leaders said in the statement.

“We commend Vice President Kamala Harris for her candidacy and thank her and President Joe Biden for their public service at the nation’s highest levels,” the leaders added. “We wish them both well for the years ahead.”

The Latter-day Saint leaders also called for prayers for President Trump.

“We invite all to pray for him, other elected officers and leaders of nations around the world. Praying for those in public office is a long tradition in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Given the difficult challenges of our day, it is vital that we look to God for guidance and blessing and seek to be peacemakers in our homes and communities.

“May all our local, national, and world leaders be blessed with wisdom and judgment as they fulfill the great public trust afforded to them.”

The church has a longstanding policy of political neutrality and does not advise its members on how to vote. It does encourage members to vote and participate in civic affairs. Church leaders reiterated their stance last month that members should study candidates carefully and “vote for those demonstrating integrity, compassion and service to others regardless of party affiliation.”