Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints affirmed their positions on political neutrality, civil discourse and abortion in a statement released Tuesday.

Issued during a divisive election season, the statement came in response “to recent inquiries” and with “respect to several current U.S. state ballot initiatives” relative to abortion and emphasizes three issues, according to the release.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reiterates its well-established institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates. It “does not endorse, promote or oppose political parties and their platforms or candidates for political office.” The church also reiterates its encouragement for members “to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs, always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.” With respect to several current U.S. state ballot initiatives relative to abortion and sanctity for life, the church affirms that its position on abortion remains unchanged. “As states work to enact laws related to abortion, church members may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.”

Political neutrality

The work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes “sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, strengthening individuals and families, and caring for those in need,” according to the church’s statement on political neutrality. “The church does not seek to elect government officials, support or oppose political parties, or, generally, take sides in global conflicts. The church is neutral in matters of politics within or between the world’s many nations, lands and peoples. However, as an institution, it reserves the right to address issues it believes have significant moral consequences or that directly affect the mission, teachings or operations of the church.”

According to the statement, the church does not:

Endorse, promote or oppose political parties and their platforms or candidates for political office.

Allow its church buildings, membership lists or other resources to be used for political purposes.

Advise its members on how to vote.

Direct government officials or party leaders in the duties of their office.

Typically issue statements regarding disputes in or between nations, lands or peoples; rather, it teaches the gospel of Jesus Christ, with the knowledge that living these principles limits contention and hostilities.

The statement also notes that, with regard to political participation, the church does:

Believe and teach that members should be “subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.”

Recognize a universal right to the “free exercise of conscience” and believe all individuals and institutions should be able to express publicly their views on issues facing society.

Encourage its members to play a role as responsible citizens in their communities, including becoming informed about issues, voting in elections, participating in governance processes and (as they desire) seeking for elected, appointed or voluntary office.

Encourage its members to engage in the political process in an informed and civil manner, respecting that fellow members of the church come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences and may have differences of opinion in partisan political matters. The church also encourages its members to keep all communications (including on social media) respectful and aligned with Christlike behavior.

Request that candidates for office not imply that their candidacies or platforms are endorsed by the church.

Provide humanitarian assistance around the world, including areas of international conflict.

“To navigate the application of these principles of political neutrality and participation in an ever-changing and complex world, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to seek prophetic wisdom and revelation on these matters,” according to the statement.

Civil discourse

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles condemned “violence and lawless behavior,” in a letter issued Jan. 15, 2021.

“Principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind,” they wrote. “With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior.”

While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is neutral in matters of party politics, they wrote, “we remind our members — whatever their individual political views — to be united in our commitment to the Savior Jesus Christ and His teachings. As his followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility.

“We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace.”

A June 1, 2023, letter — signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — reiterated this direction regarding political participation, voting and political neutrality.

The letter encouraged members to study candidates carefully and to vote for those demonstrating integrity, compassion and service to others regardless of party affiliation. “Merely voting a straight ticket or voting based on ‘tradition’ without careful study of the candidates and their positions on important issues is a threat to democracy and inconsistent with revealed standards,” the letter stated.

Abortion

The Church of Jesus Christ “believes in the sanctity of human life,” according to the church’s official position on abortion. “Therefore, the church opposes elective abortion for personal or social convenience, and counsels its members not to submit to, perform, encourage, pay for, or arrange for such abortions.”

The church allows for possible exceptions for its members when:

Pregnancy results from rape or incest, or

A competent physician determines that the life or health of the mother is in serious jeopardy, or

A competent physician determines that the fetus has severe defects that will not allow the baby to survive beyond birth.

“Even these exceptions do not automatically justify abortion,” according to the church statement. “Abortion is a most serious matter. It should be considered only after the persons responsible have received confirmation through prayer. Members may counsel with their bishops as part of this process.”

The statement also notes that as states work to enact laws related to abortion, Latter-day Saints “may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.”