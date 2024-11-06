University of Utah and BYU cheerleaders and mascots cheer during a press conference announcing a joint service initiative with the University of Utah and BYU prior to next Saturday’s game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. The University of Utah and BYU are launching this year’s food drive, Tackling Hunger Together. The drive, which runs through Nov. 27, will tackle hunger in the state of Utah through a friendly collaboration between the two universities.

Jewish leaders in Utah remain united during rivalry week, despite rooting for different teams.

In a video shared on social media Tuesday, members of the “Jewtah” and “BYJew” contingents make peace ahead of Saturday’s big game — and call on other Utah and BYU football fans to do the same.

“Whether you’re #Jewtah or #BYJew, wear red or bleed blue, Rise & Shout or Utah Man Am I, treat those around you with respect and love,” wrote Rabbi Avremi Zippel, a Utah fan, on X in his post about the video.

Rabbi Chaim Zippel, who works closely with BYU’s Jewish quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, shared a similar message in his own X post about the video.

“Whether you’re wearing red or blue this week, love and respect will always win,” he wrote.

With their video, Jewish leaders were trying to carry forward a message already shared this fall by other community leaders, including the presidents of BYU and the University of Utah.

Stakeholders have been calling on Utah and BYU football fans to “rival right” by not letting the competition on the field affect their personal relationships.

“We may be Utes or Cougars, but at the end of the day, we’re neighbors, co-workers, community members, and sometimes we’re even family. No matter how much you want your team to win, don’t let competition get in the way of your common humanity. Keep it competitive, but never let it get personal,” BYU President Shane Reese and University of Utah President Taylor Randall said in a joint statement.

That same message took center stage at a Friday event focused on bringing the two schools together to serve people in need in the state, as the Deseret News previously reported.

BYU and Utah will face off Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. MST and will air on ESPN.